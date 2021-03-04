Loyalists pull support for NI peace deal over Brexit rules

“This also constitutes a clear departure from the constructive approach that has prevailed up until now,” Šefčovič said in a statement.

The U.K. government insisted it was merely taking “temporary technical steps … to provide more time for businesses such as supermarkets and parcel operators to adapt to and implement the new requirements.”

But Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the U.K.’s behavior showed the EU was dealing with a partner “that they simply cannot trust.”

Relations between Britain and the EU were rocky even before the U.K. made its final split from the bloc.

The U.K. outraged the EU during trade negotiations last fall, when it introduced legislation that would have given Johnson’s government the power to override part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland. The legislation was later dropped, but the damage was done.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underscored earlier this year when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc’s supply. That would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland — exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was crafted to avoid.

