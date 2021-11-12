 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lufthansa says it's repaid German government's pandemic aid

  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa said Friday that it has repaid all the aid it received from the German government last year to help the airline through the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s biggest airline, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion euro ($10.3 billion) government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company, which has long made clear that it wanted to pay back the aid quickly.

Lufthansa said it was able to return the remaining money and cancel aid it hadn't tapped on Friday. The company said it drew down about 3.8 billion euros of aid in total, including 306 million euros that covered the stake taken by the government's economic stabilization fund.

“The repayment was made much earlier than originally planned,” the company said in a statement. “This was made possible primarily by the rising demand for air travel, the fast restructuring and transformation of the Lufthansa Group and the capital markets’ confidence in the company.”

CEO Carsten Spohr thanked the government and taxpayers, saying the help enabled the company to save more than 100,000 jobs.

The government's stabilization fund has been reducing its stake in Lufthansa since August and now holds 14.09% of the company. The government said it will sell its remaining stake by October 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

JERUSALEM (AP) — Security researchers disclosed Monday that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recycling prices surge with economic recovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News