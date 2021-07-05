 Skip to main content
Luxembourg PM hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test
AP

Luxembourg PM hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test

Luxembourg PM hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test

FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021 file photo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel leaves at the end of the first day of an EU summit in Brussels. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was in observation in hospital early Monday, July 5, 2021 "as a precautionary measure" after he had tested positive for COVID-19 a week earlier.

 Aris Oikonomou

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been hospitalized and is under observation “as a precautionary measure” after testing positive for COVID-19 a week earlier.

A government official, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said there was no update with new information early Monday after Bettel had been taken in for 24 hours of testing and medical analysis on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Bettel announced his positive test just after he had attended an European Union summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days. At first he experienced only mild symptoms. But on Sunday, he had to be hospitalized.

EU summit organizers said they were confident that all virus precaution measures had been strictly adhered to during the two-day meeting. So far, no other leader has said he or she tested positive.

