Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal

Others also are being diverted to avoid the canal. The liquid natural gas carrier Pan Americas changed course in the mid-Atlantic, now aiming south to go around the southern tip of Africa, according to satellite data from MarineTraffic.com.

About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly crucial for the transport of oil. The closure also could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Middle East.

Capt. Nicolas Sloane, a maritime salvage expert who led the high-profile effort to salvage the cruis ship Costa Concordia in 2012, said extracting the Ever Given is “quite a challenge” and could take five days to a week.

The Ever Given’s location, size and large amount of cargo make the operation more complex, Sloane said. The operation should focus initially on dredging the bank and sea floor around it to get it floating again, rather than unloading its cargo, which could take weeks.

That's because the clock is also ticking structurally for the vessel, he added.