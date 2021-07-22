Mercedes sketches out all-electric scenario by decade's end

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler AG's luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz says it is stepping up its transition to electric cars, doubling the planned share of sales by 2025 and sketching out a market scenario in which new car sales would “in essence” be fully electric by the end of the decade.

The shift to electric vehicles “is picking up speed - especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs," said Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. ”The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade."

The company said Thursday it foresaw half its sales as battery-only or plug-in hybrid cars by 2025, up from a quarter in previous forecasts. In the first six months of this year, such vehicles were 10.3% percent of total sales. The company sold 39,000 battery cars and 121,500 plug-in hybrids, which combine a battery with internal combustion.

The company's statement updating its electric-vehicle strategy portrayed going all-electric as a “market scenario" the company intended to be ready for, rather than as a fixed deadline for abandoning sales of diesel or gasoline cars. The company said it was “getting ready to go electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow.”