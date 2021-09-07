Merkel seeks to boost party before vote, clashes with deputy

Merkel told lawmakers that the election is “a trend-setting election for our country in the most difficult of times, and it is not irrelevant who governs this country.”

Voters can choose between a government in which the Social Democrats and Greens “accept the support of the Left Party, at least don't rule it out, or a German government ... led by Armin Laschet as chancellor,” she said. “His government will stand for stability, reliably and moderation, and that is exactly what Germany needs.”

Merkel set out what she sees as the achievements of her final term, including progress on legislation to fight climate change and in efforts to promote equal living standards across the country.

She also argued that Germany has made “significant progress” on digitization and expanded infrastructure, although she conceded that “there are still small difficulties in many places.” Critics argue that Germany has much more work to do.

Merkel said that years of efforts to support research have borne fruit, for example in the development in Germany of one of the major vaccines against COVID-19. And she took a direct swipe at Scholz over comments aimed at restoring momentum to the country's vaccination campaign.