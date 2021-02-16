Mexico suffers another day of rolling blackouts due to storm

Starting late Sunday, freezing weather in Texas led to a chain of events that left almost 5 million households and businesses in northern Mexico without power.

Mexico’s government-owned utility, the Federal Electricity Commission, said its operations were left short as the winter storm in Texas froze natural gas pipelines. Private plants supply about 80% of power in northern Mexico, and most of those are gas-fired.

Overall, Mexico uses gas to generate about 60% of its power, compared to about 40% in the United States. Mexico built pipelines to take advantage of cheap natural gas from the U.S., often obtained by fracking in Texas, but Mexico does not allow fracking in its own territory.

The utility said it was seeking to make up for the shortfall by bringing on line more electricity from hydroelectric and coal-fired plants as well as gas supplied by tanker ships. But the energy control office said Mexico is still short by about 2,200 megawatts of power, forcing authorities to adopt rolling blackouts.

Many Mexicans questioned why their country is so dependent on U.S. supplies and why Mexico does not have backup stores of gas for more than a few hours of power generation.