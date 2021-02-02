Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

Although Bing is Australia’s second most popular search engine, it has only a 3.6% market share, according to web analytics service Statcounter. Google says it has 95%.

Swinburne University senior lecturer on media Belinda Barnet said Bing and other search engines could fill the void left by Google and deliver benefits.

“People need to realize it will not be personalized in the sense that Google advertising in searches is, so Bing doesn’t know and frankly doesn’t care that you’re in the market for yoga pants, for example,” Barnet said.

“Some of these platforms, Google and Facebook in particular, feed you more misinformation if you’re already prone to clicking on misnformation, so they create this echo chamber, in a sense,” she said. “But a product like DuckDuckGo and Ecosia is not going to know that in the past you’ve looked at 100 articles about how vaccines are bad and they will just give you the most accurate information that they can find.”

Peter Strong, chief executive of the Council of Small Business Organizations Australia, an advocacy group, expected the disruption to small businesses created by Google’s departure from Australia would be short lived.

“We're not panicking,” Strong said. “But it would have a short-term impact.”