 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millions lose power after Taiwan power plant failure
0 comments
AP

Millions lose power after Taiwan power plant failure

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An equipment failure caused an outage at a power plant in southern Taiwan on Thursday, triggering rolling blackouts across the island affecting millions of people.

The outage in Kaohsiung trapped at least one person in an elevator and disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island's pandemic situation.

Taipower, the government-run electric company, launched the rolling blackouts at 3 p.m. and said emergency repairs were underway.

The outages affected 8.46 million households, Taipower said.

In Yilan county, one person was trapped in an elevator, the government-backed Central News Agency said. In Hsinchu, 150,000 households lost power. In the southern city of Tainan, 14 districts were affected.

President Tsai Ing-wen issued a statement saying that “everyone can rest assured" and that the government was handling the situation.

She said an investigation would be conducted into the cause of the outage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Street parties celebrate end of Spain's state of emergency
World

Street parties celebrate end of Spain's state of emergency

  • Updated

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Impromptu street celebrations erupted across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month-long national state of emergency to contain the spread of coronavirus ended and many nighttime curfews were lifted.

'Horrifying' robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi
World

'Horrifying' robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The wife of PSV Eindhoven and Israel striker Eran Zahavi said Monday she was the victim of a “horrifying experience” after two robbers, one of them armed, tied up and gagged her and her children in the couple's home in Amsterdam.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News