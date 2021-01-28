 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minister: Cyprus economy expected to rebound 4.5% in 2021
0 comments
AP

Minister: Cyprus economy expected to rebound 4.5% in 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ economy is expected to rebound by 4.5% of gross domestic product this year following a pandemic-induced contraction of around 5.5% in 2020, the country's finance minister said Thursday.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides told an investment conference that the growth estimate comes attached with a “great level of uncertainty” because of how the pandemic may evolve.

The unemployment in Cyprus rate rose to an estimated 8% last year, which was less than anticipated, and it is projected to drop by a percentage point this year as economic activity picks up, according to Patrides.

Additional government spending in 2020 to buoy the economy resulted in public debt of around 120%, or 25 percentage points higher than in 2019. The minister said the Cyprus government’s economic policy aims to put debt on a downward trajectory this year to reach a target of 98% by 2023.

Bad loans continue to pose a challenge to Cyprus’ banking sector, the result of a 2013 financial crisis that brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy, Petrides said. He said the ratio of bad to total loans stood at 21% as of Sept. 2020, down from a 2014 peak of 45%, or 28 billion euros.

The minister acknowledged that the ratio remains high and said the government has prepared an “action plan” to deal with the rest of loans, although he didn’t provide details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest space missions set for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News