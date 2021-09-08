Ministers say Egyptian gas to reach crisis-hit Lebanon soon

Ghajar said the World Bank will offer partial risk guarantees to ensure that the commercial deal goes through. He didn’t say how much it will cost but said Lebanon is working with the World Bank to secure the deal.

Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis described as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s. Shortages of medicine, fuel and basic supplies have often brought the country to standstill, while political disagreements have foiled efforts to form a government to negotiate a rescue package with international financial institutions.

The Arab cooperation to deliver gas to Lebanon through Syria represents a significant thawing of relations between the war-ravaged country and its neighbors, most of who had either cut diplomatic ties or limited relations to security collaboration during the 10-year civil war.

The Syrian government of Bashar Assad is under U.S. and western sanctions for its role in the brutal war, which has left nearly half a million killed and disappeared and nearly half of the population displaced.

Despite the sanctions, the U.S. has supported the resumption of natural gas from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria.