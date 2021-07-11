Moldovans cast ballots in election between East and West

BUCHAREST (AP) — Voters in Moldova cast ballots Sunday in an early parliamentary election that featured sharp choices between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions.

The vote was called by President Maia Sandu, who aims to gain a parliament made up of pro-Western reformists who have pledged to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic and forge closer ties with the European Union. Moldova ranked 115th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index.

The vote Sunday could see the nation of 3.5 million — Europe's poorest country, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — follow a pro-Western path or form closer ties with Russia.

More than 3 million registered voters will choose between more than 20 parties, but the main battle will be between the pro-reform Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, and a pro-Russia bloc made up of Socialists and Communists. Only four of the 20 parties are expected to gain enough support to enter the country’s 101-seat legislature.

“The situation in our country can be changed," Sandu wrote online. "The Republic of Moldova has a chance to take care of its citizens.”