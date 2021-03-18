Myanmar factory attacks put focus on Chinese influence

According to the independent group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the violence Sunday claimed at least 38 lives. The Myanmar-based group, which keeps a tally of deaths related to the crackdown, said that as of Wednesday, 217 people had been killed and 2,191 arrested or charged.

The Facebook page for the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar was flooded with tens of thousands of angry comments from local residents incensed over the lack of any mention of sympathy for those who died in the violence, after the page posted a call for better protection for the factories and Chinese personnel.

“Worryingly, there's a lot of anti-Chinese sentiments," Thiri Thant Mon of Pegu Partners, a Yangon-based consultancy, said Thursday in a web seminar hosted by Japan's Nikkei Asia. “That's worrying because there are a lot of native Myanmar Chinese businesspeople as well.

“Any kind of racial tension is worrying," she said.

Apart from hundreds of factories making mostly clothing, shoes and other light industrial products, China has massive investments in Myanmar's energy and mining sectors.

One of the biggest investments is twin oil and gas pipelines that run nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Made island on Myanmar's west coast to Ruili, on the border of China's Yunnan province.