N Ireland leader quits after party revolt over Brexit impact

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland announced her resignation on Wednesday after party members mounted a push to oust her over her handling of the fallout from Brexit and other issues.

Arlene Foster said she would step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28 and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June.

Foster said it had been “the privilege of my life” to serve the people of Northern Ireland.

"I have sought to lead the party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path," she said in a televised statement.

Foster's position became untenable after many Democratic Unionist Party lawmakers signed a letter of no-confidence in her.

The move against Foster, who has led the party since 2015, is the latest sign of how Britain’s economic split from the European Union at the end of 2020 has shaken the political balance in Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K. where some people identify as British and some as Irish.