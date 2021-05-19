New Zealand spending plan includes rebuilding Antarctic base

One of the new buildings would be used for accommodation and dining, one for science, and one for engineering and storage. A windfarm that produces renewable electricity would be overhauled.

The project still needs final signoff from both New Zealand and its Antarctic treaty partners. Under the plan, bulldozers would be shipped to Antarctica in the first year and construction would take another six years.

Due to its proximity to Antarctica, New Zealand has been a stop-off point from the days of the earliest explorers through to current U.S. missions. New Zealanders have also been involved in exploration and research for generations.

Other new spending proposed in the budget includes a boost in benefits for welfare recipients and more money for health care.

“Previous economic downturns have made inequality worse. We're taking a different approach," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “By investing in those who need it the most, we are driving recovery by reducing need, at the same time as providing stimulus for our economy.”

Proposed new infrastructure spending includes an overhaul of the rail network, with 60 new trains and 1,900 new wagons. Officials say the plan will create about 450 jobs and reduce emissions by moving freight from trucks to trains.