News Corp latest to make deal with Google in Australia push

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said it has struck a deal for Google to pay it for news as the digital giant rushes to negotiate generous deals with big and small Australian media companies.

Australian lawmakers are considering forcing digital giants into such agreements.

News Corp said it would receive “significant payments” from Google in the three-year agreement, which includes heavyweight news organizations throughout the English-speaking world, such as the Wall Street Journal and New York Post in the U.S., the Times and the Sun in the U.K., and local papers, the Australian and Sky News in Australia. The deal spans audio and video and News Corp will also get an ad revenue share from Google.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson thanked Australian officials in a statement, saying they “have stood firm for their country and for journalism.”

Major Australian media organization Seven West Media on Monday had struck a deal with Google to pay for journalism. Its rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to announcing its own agreement.

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed earlier Wednesday that state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp. is also in negotiations and plans to spend any Google revenue on regional journalism.