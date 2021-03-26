Nissan-Renault rift at center of Japanese trial of American

Ghosn had halved his salary over several years, slashing it by 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year, after the disclosure of high executive pay became required in 2010. The focus of Kelly's trial is whether that difference had been decided on and should have been reported.

Earlier this year, Ghosn said French investigators had visited Lebanon to question him about probes in France into transactions between Renault and an Oman distributor; payments by a Renault-Nissan holding company in Amsterdam and a party Ghosn held at Versailles. Ghosn suggested that Japanese investigators do the same.

Tokyo prosecutors have repeatedly said they have a case against both Kelly and Ghosn, who is a Lebanese, French and Brazilian national. They have not confirmed if they have gone to Lebanon, but have said they are pursuing Ghosn through various channels.

Kelly’s trial opened in September and a verdict is not expected for months. More than 99% of Japan’s criminal trials result in convictions.

Nissan as a corporate entity is a defendant in the same trial, but has acknowledged guilt, objecting only to questioning by Kelly’s defense team.