No summer break: 35 million can't pay for holiday in the EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — The majority of low-income families in the European Union can't afford a summer holiday, according to a study by the the European Trade Union Confederation.

The organization, which represents 45 million members in 38 European countries, said many low-paid workers are among 35 million EU citizens who don't have enough money for a break. The union used data from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

“A holiday should not be a luxury for the few. While many workers are away enjoying time off with friends and family, millions are missing out because of low pay," the confederation's deputy general secretary Esther Lynch said. “The rise in holiday inequality shows how the benefits of economic growth in Europe over the last decade haven’t been shared fairly."

According to the study, 28% of those living in the bloc of 450 million people don't have the means to enjoy a one-week holiday away from home. The study stressed that this rose to 59.5% for people whose income falls below Eurostat's at-risk-of-poverty threshold, which is set at 60% of national median income.

The worst situation is in Greece, where 88.9% of people living at risk of poverty can't afford a holiday, followed by Romania (86.8%), Croatia (84.7%), Cyprus (79.2%) and Slovakia (76.1%).