Norway fines Grindr dating app $11.7M over privacy breach

“The Norwegian Data Protection Authority considers that this is a serious case," said Bjorn Erik Thon, the authority's director-general. “Users were not able to exercise real and effective control over the sharing of their data."

Grindr did not respond immediately to an email request for comment from the AP. Its spokesman in Norway, Bjoern Richard Johansen, confirmed to broadcaster NRK that it had received a letter from regulators to notify it of the fine.

“Grindr is looking forward to entering into a dialogue with the Norwegian Data Protection Authority,” Johansen told NRK, but said the company had no further comment.

Grindr has until Feb. 15 to give feedback, which the watchdog will take into account for its final decision.

The Data Protection Authority said the way Grindr asked users for permission to use their information went against GDPR's requirements for “valid consent.” Users weren’t given the chance to opt out of sharing data with third parties and were forced to accept Grindr's privacy policy in its entirety, it said, adding that users weren't properly informed about the data sharing.

The watchdog is still investigating five “ad tech" companies that received data from Grindr, including Twitter's mobile app advertising platform, MoPub.