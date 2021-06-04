Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein reach trade deal with UK

Britain said British farmers will benefit from lower tariffs and more duty-free access for goods like cheese, pork and poultry. They also stressed that reduced import tariffs on shrimps, prawns and haddock will lower costs for British fish processing.

Also, it will support 18,000 jobs in Scotland and northern England by creating new opportunities for the British fish-processing industry, London said.

Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss called the deal “a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein," while International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena said it “shows that the United Kingdom will continue to be a trade partner of choice.”

However, the deal contains some barriers as Britain had completely free trade with the three countries when it was a member of the EU.

Solberg said that at least two issues remain. “One is that (the deal) is not dynamic. That means that when rules are changed, they don’t follow everywhere.”

“The second is the veterinary rules at the border, which have not been fully cleaned up,” she said.

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

