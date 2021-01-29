Norwegian Air to get government loan in restructuring

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government said Friday it will give low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle a 1.5 billion kroner ($173 million) loan as long as the ailing company manages to raise at least 4.5 billion kroner ($520 million) from other investors.

The government had put several conditions for participating in the Norwegian airline’s restructuring, including that the Oslo-based company must get new capital from private investors.

“The state has no ambitions to become an owner of Norwegian,” stressed Trade Minister Iselin Nyboe. A formal proposal for the loan was presented Friday to Parliament.

Earlier this month, the airline said it will end its long-haul operations and instead focus on European destinations as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and debt restructuring. The company presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.

In its plan, Norwegian wants to reduce its total debt to around 20 billion kroner ($2.36 billion) and plans to raise 4-5 billion kroner ($473 million-$590 million) in new capital, including through a rights issue and a private placement of shares.

The plan must be approved by a bankruptcy court in Ireland, where its planes are registered.