 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
0 comments
AP

OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output

The morning sun rises behind oil rigs sitting in storage Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at a yard outside of Odessa, Texas. The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries said Thursday, April 1, 2021 that they have decided to add gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July, moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Eli Hartman

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries said Thursday that they have decided to add gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July, moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is gingerly adding back production that was slashed last year to support prices as demand sagged during the worst of the pandemic recession, which sapped demand for fuel. The group will add back 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 in June, and 400,000 in July.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia will restore an additional 1 million barrels per day in cuts that it made on its own.

OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, and nonmembers, led by Russia, have been meeting monthly to determine production levels as they face a recovery in demand whose pace has been uncertain. They face conflicting pressures. Raising production before the demand is there risks sending prices lower. But lower production levels deprive national budgets of money at a difficult time.

Oil prices were trading higher despite the decision to increase production, suggesting markets see more than adequate demand for the added oil. Crude oil traded 3.6% higher at $61.28 per barrel in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude rose 3.1% per barrel to $64.66.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who has urged careful approach with the recovery still uncertain, said that “the cautiousness is still there” in the group’s approach. Ahead of the meeting, he had warned that “until the evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should retain this cautious stance ... the waves are still tall and the seas remain rough.” One reason is the new wave of infections in Europe, which is holding back the economy amid a slow vaccine rollout.

He noted that the reductions would only take effect from May, meaning that the Saudi voluntary cut still had a month to run. He also said that under the agreement, the group could “tweak, or adjust” production as needed in coming months.

Higher crude oil prices are eventually reflected in the price of gasoline for U.S. motorists since the cost of oil makes up half the price at the pump. Another factor that could soon push prices higher is demand for gasoline, which is approaching pre-pandemic levels. The national average of $2.86 reported this week by motoring club federation AAA is 15 cents higher than a month ago and 84 cents higher on the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. police: Gunman chained gates, knew victims

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+37
Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
World

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

  • Updated

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News