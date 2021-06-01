OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise

But prices have recovered, closing at multi-year highs on Tuesday, and the recoveries in the US, Europe and Asia are expected to drive energy demand higher in the second half of the year as people travel more and use more fuel. The U.S. driving season began over Memorial Day weekend and increasing numbers of Americans have been vaccinated, leaving people feeling freer to travel and take longer trips by car.

On Tuesday the price of benchmark U.S. crude rose 2% to $67.72 per barrel after jumping nearly 4%. Brent crude, the European standard, traded 2.7% higher at $71.17 but closed at $70.25 per barrel. The prices were the highest in two years for Brent crude and in nearly three years for U.S. crude.

On Wednesday, oil prices rose modestly, with benchmark U.S. crude up 16 cents to $67.88 per barrel. Brent crude picked up 18 cents to $70.43 per barrel.

An additional factor complicating market estimates is the possible return to the market of more Iranian oil, depending on the outcome of talks over Iran's nuclear program. Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical risk analyst at S&P Global Platts, said he expects a framework nuclear deal will be reached before Iran's June 18 election, allowing Iranian supply to rise by 1.05 million barrels per day between May levels and December.