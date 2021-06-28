Pandemic-era Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A major wireless technology trade fair kicked off in Barcelona on Monday with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures, changes that reflect the new reality for industry conventions in the post-pandemic era.

Mobile World Congress was cancelled at the last minute last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Its 2021 revival makes it one of the few big trade shows to attempt a comeback even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer in many parts of the world.

The show, known as MWC, is typically a glitzy and well-attended affair, with tech and telecom companies setting up elaborate pavilions to unveil the latest mobile devices, entertain clients and lobby government officials. But this year, the world's biggest mobile industry trade show is likely to be a shadow of its former self.

“Obviously, there is a huge difference from previous years. This show is going to be much smaller, much safer from a health and safety perspective,” said Mats Granryd, director general of GSM Association, which organizes the show and represents more than 750 mobile network operators.

“We’re taking a lot of precautions: Testing people regularly within 72 hours, no hands, everything is touchless."