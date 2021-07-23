Poland a step closer to adopting controversial property law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Senate on Friday approved with some amendments much-disputed changes to property restitution rules, moving them a step closer to adoption.

The draft regulations have drawn strong criticism from Israel and from Jewish organizations who say the new administrative law would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the legislation will “severely damage our relations with Poland.”

If adopted, the changes would prevent property ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years. It affects Polish, Jewish and other property. Poland says it is a response to fraud and irregularities that have emerged in the restitution process, leading to evictions or giving real estate to property dealers.

The changes have been ordered by the Constitutional Court which ruled in 2015 that the current state of administrative regulations was against Poland's supreme law.

Poland's authorities insist restitution claims will still be possible through courts, regardless of the claimants nationality or place of residence.