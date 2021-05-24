Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown coal mine, saying it would shake the nation’s energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees.

Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said Poland would not shut the lignite mine in Turow, on the border with Germany and The Czech Republic, but instead was engaged in “very intensive diplomatic and law-related efforts,” to secure undisturbed operation of the mine and connected power plant that generates some 7% of Poland's energy.

The EU’s Court of Justice on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop operation of the mine, heeding Prague’s complaints that it drained groundwaters from Czech territory. It is a temporary measure, pending the court's full ruling.

Gowin said he considers the court's decision “scandalously incommensurate” to the situation and one that would lead to the “loss of tens of thousands of jobs and very serious disturbances in Poland's energy system,” cutting power to millions of households.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was holding an emergency meeting with the managers of the state energy company PGE, which runs the mine and the plant, and regional authorities in Wroclaw, in the southwest.