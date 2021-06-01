Poland: Huawei ex-exec, expert accused of spying for China

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The trial opened in a Warsaw court on Tuesday of two men accused of spying for China — a Chinese citizen who is a former director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert.

The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, who have both pleaded not guilty, were in court at the start of the trial on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors requested that the trial be held in secret due to the classified nature of some of the evidence. Though Wang and Durbajlo objected, the court agreed, citing state interests, and journalists were asked to leave.

Wang and Durbajlo were arrested by Polish authorities in January 2019 and accused of spying for China under the cover of seeking business deals for China’s technology giant Huawei.

Wang has been in custody since his arrest.

Durbajlo, a former cybersecurity expert for government agencies including the Internal Security Agency, has been released on bail.