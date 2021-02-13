Poland's prime minister defends new media advertising tax

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister on Saturday defended a new advertising tax opposed by media outlets, arguing the measure would protect Polish broadcasters and news publishers from international companies.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denied the tax would be detrimental and said it would not apply to small, regional media but will break the dominance of giant international corporations.

Independent media in Poland have protested the right-wing government’s proposal for the tax, saying it would put many small news outlets out of business and undermine the freedom and variety of the country’s media landscape. The government wants it implemented July 1.

A junior partner in Poland’s governing coalition said Friday that it would not support the proposed tax. The announcement by the Agreement party means the coalition would be short of the parliamentary votes needed to pass the legislation.

“In our opinion, (the tax) may bring many negative effects to Poland's businesses, media and the people,” and Agreement “sees no possibility of giving its backing to the law in its current shape,” the party said in a statement.