Polish miners, power workers, protest shift away from coal

He said the EU is ruled by “ecoterrorists” who are not really aware of the situation.

The demonstrators left petitions at the European Commission's office in Warsaw and at some government ministries, but were not let into the prime minister's office and stuck a copy on the door. They accuse the right-wing government of caving in to EU demands and charting out the timetable for the full closure of mines by 2049.

The protest was spurred by an order last month from a top EU court for Poland to immediately halt operation of the Turow brown coal mine that feeds the Turow power plant, the source of some 7% percent of Poland's energy. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by the neighboring Czech Republic which says the mine is draining water from its border villages.

Poland has not stopped the Turow mine, arguing it would cut power to over 2 million households and would have a negative effect on the European power grid. It insists that the court did not have full information on the situation while taking its decision, which is temporary, pending a full ruling that can take many months. Warsaw is holding intensive talks with Prague seeking to settle the matter out of court.