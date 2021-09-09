Polish Senate rejects media bill targeting foreign companies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Senate voted on Thursday to reject a media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned television network's ability to keep broadcasting independent news.

However, the Senate has no power to stop it altogether. Even with the Senate rejection the bill can return to parliament's lower house. If it passes there, it would then go to the president.

The bill's chance of becoming law seems low now because President Andrzej Duda has said he would not sign it into law in its current form.

The bill, which passed parliament's lower house last month, would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland.

Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.

The nationalist ruling party, Law and Justice, drafted the legislation, arguing that it's a matter of national security to prevent outside bodies from being able to influence public opinion within Poland.