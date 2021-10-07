LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Newcastle sold to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
A global investigation reveals the rich and powerful have being hiding investments collectively worth trillions n order to dodge taxes for the past quarter-century. Here's a rundown.
It peaked at 31,255 in 1967. But in a reversal of Trump policy that kept the number secret, Biden officials this week revealed the current total, suggesting the disclosure will help curb spread of the weapons.
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
SUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine climbed to safety early Wednesday, the company that owns the mine near Sudbury, Ontario, said.
A week of prizes kicks off on Oct. 4 with "Physiology or Medicine," Physics on Oct. 5, Chemistry Oct. 6, Literature Oct. 7, and Economics Oct. 11. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded on Friday, Oct. 8.
When Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp all went dark Monday, it was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus.
ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Libya’s coast guard Sunday intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore, the U.N. refugee agency said.
The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid.
