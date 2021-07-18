Probe: Journalists, activists among firm's spyware targets

NSO Group denied in an emailed response to AP questions that it has ever maintained “a list of potential, past or existing targets” and said it has no visibility into its customers' data. In a separate statement, it called the Forbidden Stories report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”

The company reiterated its claim that it only sells to “vetted government agencies” for use against terrorists and major criminals. Critics call those claims dishonest and say repeated abuse of Pegasus spyware highlights the nearly complete lack of regulation of the private global surveillance industry.

The source of the leak — and how it was authenticated -- was not disclosed. While a phone number's presence in the data does not mean an attempt was made to hack a device, the consortium said it believed the data indicated potential targets of NSO's government clients. The Post said it identified 37 hacked smartphones on the list. The Guardian, another consortium member, reported that Amnesty had found traces of Pegasus infections on the cellphones of 15 journalist s who let their phones be examined after discovering their number was in the leaked data.