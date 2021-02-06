Protesting India farmers blockade highways for several hours

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of protesting Indian farmers blockaded highways across the country for several hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws that have led to months of massive protests.

The protesters used tractors, trucks and even boulders to blockade the roads. They carried banners and flags denouncing the laws, which they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations.

“We will keep fighting till our last breath,” said 80-year-old Jhajjan Singh, a farmer at a protest site in Ghazipur. Prime Minister Narendra “Modi should know that either he will remain, or we will.”

Authorities deployed thousands of security forces mainly outside India’s capital, where farmers have camped at three main sites for more than two months. The farmers have said they won’t leave until the government rolls back the laws.

Saturday's blockade started at noon and lasted for three hours. No violence was immediately reported.

Several rounds of talks between farmers with the government have failed to produce any breakthroughs. The government has said the laws are necessary to modernize Indian agriculture.