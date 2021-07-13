 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties
0 Comments
AP

Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hosted the authoritarian leader of Belarus, who has increasingly relied on Moscow's support amid increasing tensions with the West.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Putin for a “very serious support from Russia" and pledged that the country would duly repay its loans.

Putin, in turn, praised Belarus as a “reliable and stable partner” during their talks in St. Petersburg.

The Belarusian economy, which suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, received a new blow when the European Union has imposed bruising sanctions against some of its top exports over Belarus' diversion of a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.

Lukashenko has denounced the restrictions and announced that Belarus would halt cooperation with the EU on stemming illegal migration in retaliation for bruising economic sanctions.

Lithuania, a EU member which has granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, has accused Belarusian authorities of encouraging a flow of migrants from Iraq, other Middle Eastern nations and Africa. The EU's border agency has pledged to step up its support to Lithuania to help stem the tide of migrants.

Belarus was rocked by months of protests, which were triggered by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged.

The authorities responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been either jailed or forced to leave the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 44: Specters in the Night

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
US left Afghan airfield at night, didn't tell new commander
World

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn't tell new commander

  • Updated

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.

+3
Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties
World

Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties

LONDON (AP) — Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players.

+29
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday, with police killing four suspects and arresting two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country already enduring gang violence and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News