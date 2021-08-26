Qantas posts $1.7 billion loss and tips travel by Christmas

The Qantas prediction for a resumption in international travel was based on an agreement reached by Australian government leaders in July that the country will begin to reopen when 80% of the population aged 16 and older is fully vaccinated.

Qantas expects Australia will have reached that target by December.

According to the latest government figures released on Thursday, 32% of the target population was fully vaccinated.

Qantas said it had lost AU$16 billion in revenue because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The lost revenue would likely exceed AU$20 billion by the end of 2021.

Australia’s largest airline has also suffered financial losses because of domestic travel restrictions.

More than half the Australian population and the two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are currently locked down due to a delta variant outbreak that began in mid-June.

In the fiscal year that ended in June 30, 2020, Qantas’ annual loss was AU$1.96 billion ($141 million).

The company had recorded a AU$771 million ($554 million) pre-tax profit in the first half of that fiscal year before the pandemic struck.

