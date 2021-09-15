Qatar resumes aid to Gaza, minus the suitcases of cash

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Qatar resumed its distribution of aid to Gaza on Wednesday for the first time since the May war between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers, this time through a new mechanism that does not involve suitcases full of cash.

The Hamas-run government's official news agency said the money is being disbursed through supermarkets, money exchange shops and other retail stores in a process that will continue over the coming days. The U.N. has said the funding amounts to $40 million.

The aid is part of an informal truce brokered by Egypt and the U.N. in recent years in which Hamas has traded calm for the easing of a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt when it seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Before the most recent war, Qatari diplomats delivered millions of dollars in cash by carrying suitcases through Israel's Erez border crossing. The policy has sparked controversy within Israel, with critics seizing on the optics and accusing the government of bowing to Hamas pressure. Naftali Bennett has vowed to end such deliveries since becoming prime minister in June.