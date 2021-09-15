 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Qatar resumes aid to Gaza, minus the suitcases of cash
0 Comments
AP

Qatar resumes aid to Gaza, minus the suitcases of cash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Qatar resumed its distribution of aid to Gaza on Wednesday for the first time since the May war between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers, this time through a new mechanism that does not involve suitcases full of cash.

The Hamas-run government's official news agency said the money is being disbursed through supermarkets, money exchange shops and other retail stores in a process that will continue over the coming days. The U.N. has said the funding amounts to $40 million.

The aid is part of an informal truce brokered by Egypt and the U.N. in recent years in which Hamas has traded calm for the easing of a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt when it seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Before the most recent war, Qatari diplomats delivered millions of dollars in cash by carrying suitcases through Israel's Erez border crossing. The policy has sparked controversy within Israel, with critics seizing on the optics and accusing the government of bowing to Hamas pressure. Naftali Bennett has vowed to end such deliveries since becoming prime minister in June.

The Qatari aid went to some 100,000 needy families and to pay the salaries of civil servants in the Hamas-run government. The aid to the needy families has resumed, but there is not yet an agreement on the aid for Hamas' government payroll.

In the wake of the Gaza war, the United States pledged to work with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority to rebuild Gaza. But the PA, which has been confined to the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the Hamas takeover, withdrew from the aid agreement.

As a result, the U.N. announced on Monday that the Qatari funds would be distributed through the same mechanism its agencies use in the territory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunt team builds world's first trampoline bridge for insane competition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

+5
Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
World

Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

  • Updated

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

+3
Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda
World

Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

  • Updated

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News