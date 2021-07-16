'Quite scary': UK's top medic in warning over COVID outlook

The British government, which is lifting all remaining legal restrictions on social gatherings in England on Monday, is hoping that the rapid rollout of vaccines will keep a lid on the number of people becoming seriously ill.

More than two-thirds of British adults have received both doses of a vaccine, and almost 88% have had one dose.

More cases will inevitably lead to more people requiring hospital attention even though the vaccine rollout has helped build a wall of immunity around those deemed to be the most vulnerable to disease.

Whitty warned that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.

“We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this, we are in much better shape due to the vaccine program, and drugs and a variety of other things," he said.

“But this has got a long way to run in the U.K., and it’s got even further to run globally," he added.