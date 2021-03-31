Report: Chinese loan terms hamper post-virus debt talks

The pandemic “sapped the repayment capacity of many borrowers,” but creditors are “reluctant to renegotiate" without knowing what is owed to Beijing, said one of the authors, Bradley C. Parks, executive director of AidData, a laboratory at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

Zambia in southern Africa is deadlocked in talks with bondholders who refuse to negotiate until they know its Chinese debts, according to the report.

“The stakes are quite high,” Parks said. “If China is not at the table when these countries are trying to renegotiate, it is very difficult for countries in repayment distress to get out of that situation.”

The researchers looked at 100 contracts between Chinese lenders and government borrowers in 24 countries worth a total of $36.6 billion. The lenders for 84 of those were the Export-Import Bank of China or the China Development Bank.

The researchers posted copies of contracts online for the public to read.

Leaders of poor countries welcome Beijing’s lending, but Belt and Road has led to complaints they are left with too much debt. Kenyan filling station operators went on strike in 2018 after a fuel tax was imposed to repay Chinese loans for a railway.