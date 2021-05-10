Romanian leader tells Biden more NATO troops needed in east

Iohannis said increased Russian activity in the region, including in the Black Sea region where Romania is locked, “has shown us that we need to remain vigilant.”

“Therefore, NATO must continue to strengthen its position of deterrence and defense, especially on the eastern flank, in a unified and coherent manner, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea,” Iohannis said. "I pleaded — including in the discussion with President Biden — for an increase in the allied military presence, including of the U.S., in Romania and in the south of the eastern flank.”

The leaders represent the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of the Western military alliance. Most of them share a concern about Russia’s attempts to reassert its influence over their region, their anxieties growing after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

NATO and the U.S. later deployed troops to the region, angering Russia. The calls for an intensified commitment come after Russia recently sent troops near Ukraine's border before bringing many back.

Duda said he was relieved Russia had pulled back many of the forces, saying he believed that reduced the risk of another Russian invasion.