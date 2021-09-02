Russia urges Apple, Google to remove Navalny app from stores

Russian authorities also blocked around 50 websites run by his team or supporters for allegedly disseminating extremist group propaganda, and targeted his top associates.

Over the past few weeks, police across Russia visited hundreds of people whose names figured in a leaked database from websites set by Navalny's allies to push for his release and promote his Smart Voting strategy. The police action appeared to be part of authorities' efforts to intimidate opposition supporters before the election.

The Sept. 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before Russia's 2024 presidential election. The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through a constitutional reform last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

The 45-year-old Navalny is Putin’s most determined political foe. He was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation rejected by Russian officials.

In February, Navalny was ordered to serve 2½ years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.