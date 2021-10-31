 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

  • 0
Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in net income in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

 Amr Nabil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He acknowledged some remaining headwinds for the global economy due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The earnings came as the global loosening of virus-induced restrictions, tightening of gas supplies and acceleration of vaccination campaigns have pushed prices of crude sharply higher. The price of international benchmark Brent crude was trading at over $83 a barrel on Sunday.

“We are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” Nasser said.

Consumers and companies are using more gasoline and airplane fuel as governments relax restrictions, leading to a rally across energy markets.

People are also reading…

Net income refers to the amount left after taxes and preferred dividends have been paid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News