 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels
0 comments
AP

Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels

Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

 Amr Nabil

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia's energy minister took a cautious view of any increase in oil production as members of the OPEC cartel met Thursday with allied non-member countries to decide production levels.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Abulaziz bin Salman said the approach taken at the alliance's gathering last month to leave production levels largely unchanged had been correct, given the ongoing uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we have been proved right by subsequent developments," he said.

OPEC and allied non-members — dubbed OPEC Plus — have decided to meet monthly to review the production cuts of just over 7 million barrels per day imposed to restrain the decline in oil prices due to the pandemic recession, which has cut the demand for fuel. On top of that, Saudi Arabia has been keeping 1 million barrels a day off the market as part of voluntary cuts on its own.

Bin Salman said that “until the evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should retain this cautious stance ... the waves are still tall and the seas remain rough.” He singled out the ongoing coronavirus restrictions on activity in Europe, which is enduring a new wave of infections amid a slow vaccine rollout.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a tweet ahead of the meeting that she had “a productive call” with bin Salman and that the two “reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable sources of energy for consumers.”

Oil-producing countries face conflicting pressures. Raising production before the demand is there risks sending prices lower. But lower production levels deprive state budgets of money at a difficult time.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak sounded a more optimistic tone, saying “the situation has improved” since the March meeting. Russia has typically pressed for higher production levels in the face of Saudi restraint. One reason is that Russia can balance its state budget at lower oil prices than the Saudis can.

Oil prices rose after bin Salman's comments, trading 2.3% higher on the day at $60.53 per barrel in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude rose 1.9% to $63.95 per barrel. OPEC's production restraint and ongoing economic recovery has helped prices recover from around $48 per barrel for NYMEX crude at the start of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one meal at a time

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+37
Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
World

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

  • Updated

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News