 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Seoul police arrest 4 over cameras hidden in entire motel

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have arrested four people for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the rooms of an entire motel and attempting to extort money from the hundreds of guests who were filmed.

The suspects filmed for months and tried to blackmail some guests with threats to release their videos but their extortion attempts failed to obtain any money, said Seo Sang-hyeok, an official from the cyber-crime unit of Seoul Metropolitan Police.

Seo didn’t provide details on how the suspects installed the cameras at the motel in Yangpyeong, near the capital Seoul. A local newspaper reported the suspects bribed a motel employee to install tiny cameras on the monitors of computers in each room while he cleaned them.

State prosecutors, who received the case from police following the arrests earlier this month, didn’t immediately comment Friday on whether they had indicted any of the suspects.

South Korea has struggled in recent years to deal with perpetrators who install tiny cameras in motels, bathrooms and other spaces to film sexual footage or nudity and release the footage through illegal websites.

Thousands of women marched in Seoul in 2018 calling for stronger government action to fight the spread of images taken by hidden cameras, which they said has women living in constant anxiety and distress.

People are also reading…

The National Police Agency recently told Justice Party lawmaker Jang Hye-young that police have investigated nearly 30,000 cases of crime related to hidden cameras over the past five years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s failure to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands of unnecessary deaths and ranks among the country’s worst public health blunders, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in the nation’s first comprehensive report on the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Transferring Schools Due to COVID-19 Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News