Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses optimistic

“The situation is really liquid right now,” said Alexandros Malagaris, who runs two hotels and a scuba diving center in Kokkari. “Of course, tourism is very sensitive to everything that happens in the world, and the pandemic is a really serious situation.”

Although demand at his dive center was already high, hotel bookings were low. “But we are confident that come July they will pick up,” he said. “We are already looking forward to a really strong August and September and it seems that our season will be extended till the middle of October.”

His hopes were echoed by other Samos business owners looking to offset last year’s losses. Beyond the pandemic, the island also faced damage from a powerful October earthquake and a severe storm in February.

Petra Marheinecke, a German woman who has run a gift and garment store in Kokkari since 1994, opened her shop in early June.

“But it’s really not worth it to open. Many shops are closed, and because of the earthquake (some of the) shops are broken, completely broken, and it’s not busy at all,” she said. “We opened to survive, to pay our rent, to pay the people which are working with us, my staff. But of course, I hope it’s getting better.”