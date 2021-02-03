Sony booming on hit 'Demon Slayer,' headed to record profit

Sony’s other divisions, such as consumer electronics products, imaging solutions and financial services, had mixed or flat results compared to the previous year.

Sony, which also makes Bravia TVs and Alpha mirrorless cameras, raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 1.085 trillion yen ($10 billion), a record for the company.

That’s considerably higher than the 800 billion yen ($7.6 billion) projection given in October. Sony earned 582 billion yen in the fiscal year that ended March 2020.

Sony said it hoped to boost profits for the year across the board in its sprawling businesses, including games, music, electronics products and other operations.

Among the best-selling music from Sony in the quarter just ended were AC/DC’s “Power Up” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You.”

Among Japanese artists, “homura,” a theme song for “Demon Slayer,” by LiSA, and “Step and a Step,” by NiziU did well, according to Sony. Sony said it’s counting on relatively new artists like American singer Doja Cat.

Atul Goyal, an equity analyst with Jefferies, noted that Sony has been beefing up its music division, such as with its recent acquisition of independent distributor AWAL, which he called “a win-win relationship.”