South Africa halts J&J vaccine jabs amid blood clot issue

“There will be repercussions, as we are waiting for millions of doses. But this means the controls are working," Rocca said. "If we need to be prudent, we need to be prudent.”

Officials in Germany, which was due to receive 232,800 doses of the vaccine this week and 10.1 million doses by the end of June, said earlier Tuesday that there were no immediate plans to change.

“In principle, we naturally always take such warnings in an international context seriously and investigate them,” Health Ministry spokesman, Hanno Kautz, told reporters in Berlin.

Spain is expecting to receive 300,000 doses of J&J on Wednesday, the first delivery of the jab produced by Johnson & Johnson. Asked about the temporary halt on Johnson & Johnson shots in the United States, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the benefits of taking the vaccine remain greater than the risks but that he would need to learn more.

“We have to all be aware that all the vaccines being administered to the Spanish population, and the European, as well as American populations, are safe,” Sánchez said.

———

Cheng reported from London. Mike Corder in The Hague, Colleen Barry in Milan, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.