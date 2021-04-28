South Africa's Ramaphosa says corruption has damaged country

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rampant corruption has seriously damaged South Africa's economy and people's trust in the government, President Cyril Ramaphosa testified Wednesday at a judicial inquiry into graft in the county.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the commission investigating “state capture,” the term for the corruption under former President Jacob Zuma's tenure in which his associates in the Gupta family allegedly won control of the much of the state and its finances.

“State capture and corruption have taken a great toll on our society and indeed on our economy as well,” Ramaphosa said. “They have eroded the values of our constitution and undermines the rule of law. If allowed to continue they would threaten the achievement of growth, development and transformation of our country.”

Ramaphosa spoke at the commission to investigate corruption during Zuma's time as president from 2009 until 2018, when he was forced out of office by widespread allegations of graft. The inquiry is headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission has already heard damning testimony from top officials and former Cabinet ministers that Zuma allowed the Gupta family to influence the appointments of Cabinet ministers and the heads of state-owned enterprises in order to win lucrative state contracts.