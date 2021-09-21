Spain's new volcano attracts visitors, destroys banana crops

All of it, including the solar panels that the Fuchs installed because they believed in messing with the island's environment as little as possible, is now buried by lava.

“It was a special place, it was paradise,” Anette Fuchs said, her eyes teary as she held on to her husband's arm.

Mattias Fuchs said rebuilding is not an option for him and his wife, now in their mid-60s. No one knows how long the eruption will last, and it could take years for the lava to settle even if after it subsides, he said. Government regulations also prohibit building in hazardous areas.

“I will only return to close this chapter,” Fuchs said.

José Antonio Villegas, who owns four vacation rental apartments not far from the eruption site, is not deterred.

Two groups with bookings canceled their trip this week after hearing about the eruptions, evacuations and roadblocks. But the prospect of a night lulled by the volcano’s humming and a rooftop barbeque with the glowing lava flows on the horizon is also attracting new guests. The weekend is fully booked already, he said.