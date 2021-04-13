Spain's PM wants EU recovery funds to transform the nation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's left-wing government wants the massive coronavirus windfall it will be receiving from the European Union to transform the nation after the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Spain is set to receive 140 billion euros ($166 billion) — half in direct payments, half in loans — from the 750 billion-euro ($908 billion) recovery plan adopted by EU leaders last year as the continent's economy reeled under lockdown restrictions, job losses and reduced consumer spending.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the leader of Spain’s Socialists, unveiled the plans his coalition government had for 70 billion ($83 billion) in direct aid that it hopes to invest over the next three years. In line with EU priorities, they place a heavy emphasis on creating a greener economy, digitalizing business and public administrations and boosting productivity, all while fighting gender inequality and ensuring Spain’s underpopulated rural areas don't get left behind.

“This is the biggest opportunity for Spain since its entry into the European Union, and that was 37 years ago,” Sánchez said. “These opportunities only come twice in a generation, and Spain is not going to let it go by.”