 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain's top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional
0 Comments
AP

Spain's top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spain's top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

People dance during the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 9, 2021.

 Joan Mateu

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that last year’s strict stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional.

The court ruling was in response to a suit brought by the far-right Vox party.

It was a split decision according to a brief statement issued by the court. State broadcaster TVE says it was six magistrates in favor and five against.

While leaving intact most of the state of emergency’s terms, the court said that the key articles ordering the population off the streets except for shorts trips for shopping and unavoidable commutes for work and other official business were unconstitutional.

According to TVE, the ruling said that the limitations on movement violated citizens’ basic rights and therefore the state of emergency was insufficient to give them constitutional backing. The six magistrates said that a state of exception, which does allow the government to suspend basic rights, would have been necessary.

With the pandemic raging and hospitals filling up, Spain’s government declared the state of emergency on March 14, 2020. Six weeks passed before Spaniards could even go out for exercise as the government gradually relaxed the measures once the pandemic’s worst moment had passed.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling will open the gates for lawsuits against the government.

Over 81,000 deaths in Spain have been attributed to COVID-19.

———

Follow all AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New wearable turns sweat from hands into energy for tech

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
US left Afghan airfield at night, didn't tell new commander
World

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn't tell new commander

  • Updated

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.

+3
Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties
World

Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties

LONDON (AP) — Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News